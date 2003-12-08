Skip to main content
Venture Capital Policy Review

Spain
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/423325882343
Ricardo Tejada
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Tejada, R. (2003), “Venture Capital Policy Review: Spain”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/423325882343.
