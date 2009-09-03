Updates and Amendments to the System of National Accounts 1993

This joint publication of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Statistical Office of the European Communities (Eurostat) and the World Bank complements the recommendations of the System of National Accounts, 1993 (1993 SNA), and reflects changes and improvements that have been introduced to the system of national accounts since its last revision in 1993.

Along with the 1993 SNA, Updates and Amendments supports the implementation of international standards of national accounting and provides the methodological basis for improving the international comparability of national accounts data. The publication contains the text of the 1993 SNA that has been updated as a result of the adoption of new international standards for the statistical measurement of financial derivatives. It also includes four functional classifications that were fully elaborated and updated after the 1993 SNA was published. It also provides for the first time a glossary of terms and definitions.

Languages: [Arabic]; [Chinese]; [English]; [Russian]; [Spanish]