More than 35 million people worldwide had dementia in 2010, when annual costs were estimated at USD 604 billion; the number of people with dementia is expected to exceed 115 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease is today considered the prototype problem for the Grand Global Challenge in healthcare. Despite decades of intensive research, the causal chain of mechanisms behind Alzheimer’s has remained elusive as reflected in recent failures of well-designed clinical trials on promising investigational new drugs. The multi-factorial nature of the disease requires the collection, storage and processing of increasingly large and very heterogeneous datasets (behavioural, genetic, environmental, epigenetic, clinical data, brain imaging, etc.). No one nation has all the assets to pursue this type of research independently. In an effort to tackle this huge challenge, the OECD held a consultation on "Unlocking Global Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation for Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia" which looked at ways to harness developments in life sciences and information technologies to accelerate innovation in the prevention and treatment of the disease. This paper reports on the opportunities offered by the informatics revolution and big data. Creating and using big data to change the future of Alzheimer’s and dementia requires careful planning and multi-stakeholder collaboration. Numerous technical, administrative, regulatory, infrastructure and financial obstacles emerge and will need to be hurdled to make this vision a reality.
Unleashing the Power of Big Data for Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research
Main Points of the OECD Expert Consultation on Unlocking Global Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation for Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023