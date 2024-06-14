Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unemployment Persistence and Insider-Outsider Forces in Wage Determination

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/883783738373
Authors
Bertil Holmlund
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Holmlund, B. (1991), “Unemployment Persistence and Insider-Outsider Forces in Wage Determination”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/883783738373.
Go to top