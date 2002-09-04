This book examines how new scientific developments in understanding how the brain works can help educators and educational policy makers develop new and more efficient methods for teaching and developing educational policies. This new "science of learning" is providing insights into how to improve reading and mathematical skills and highlights the significance of the distinction between nature and nurture in learning and brain development. The book focuses on the importance of developing a trans-disciplinary approach where teachers, the medical profession, and scientists work together.
Understanding the Brain
Towards a New Learning Science