This paper describes a conceptual framework that can be used to interpret the general policy issues driving the design, construction, maintenance and evaluation of school buildings in Belgium’s Flemish Community. Within the context of this framework, eight policy challenges relating to the provision of school buildings in Flanders are presented, providing lessons for all national or regional authorities with an interest in governance thinking about school construction issues.
Understanding School Building Policy and Practice in Belgium's Flemish Community
Abstract
