Uncovering Trade Secrets - An Empirical Assessment of Economic Implications of Protection for Undisclosed Data

This paper takes stock of the protection of trade secrets for a sample of 37 countries, provides historical data for the period since 1985, and considers the relationship of the stringency of the protection of trade secrets to relevant economic performance indicators. The paper finds that there has been a notable increase in the stringency of trade secrets protection in a broad sample of countries during the period from 1985 to 2010. The paper also finds a positive association between the stringency of trade secrets protection and key indicators of innovation and international economic flows. Further details of the methodology and additional country data can be found in the background paper provided in phase I of the OECD trade secrets project [OECD Trade Policy Paper No. 162].