The OECD Competition Committee debated Two Sided Markets in June 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Korea, Norway, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and BIAC as well an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Two-Sided Markets
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
