To investigate how public finances could best be designed to promote long-run growth and address inequality, it is essential to have comprehensive, cross-country comparable data on government spending and revenues, along with structural and policy indicators. By identifying key variables of public finance across as many OECD countries as possible, and with a time series element to allow for longitudinal analysis, the OECD Public Finance Dataset provides a detailed data set to contribute to an evidence-based debate on shaping growth-enhancing and equality-promoting fiscal policies. Characteristics of both country groupings and individual country public finance profiles are highlighted as examples of the potential of these data to provide policy insights.
Trends in Public Finance
Insights from a New Detailed Dataset
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
