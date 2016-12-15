Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in Public Finance

Insights from a New Detailed Dataset
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4d3d8b25-en
Authors
Debra Bloch, Jean-Marc Fournier, Duarte Gonçalves, Álvaro Pina
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bloch, D. et al. (2016), “Trends in Public Finance: Insights from a New Detailed Dataset”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1345, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4d3d8b25-en.
Go to top