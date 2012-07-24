Skip to main content
Trends in Personal Income Tax and Employee Social Security Contribution Schedules

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw9633vf-en
Authors
Carolina Torres, Kirsti Mellbye, Bert Brys
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Torres, C., K. Mellbye and B. Brys (2012), “Trends in Personal Income Tax and Employee Social Security Contribution Schedules”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw9633vf-en.
