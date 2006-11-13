Transport Links between Europe and Asia

Land links between Europe and Asia can offer a viable alternative to sea transport. However, the provision of efficient land links between Europe and Asia requires appropriate policy decisions on issues such as the development of adequate infrastructure and the removal of regulatory or institutional barriers that prevent the development of efficient transport services. This publication features the recommendations approved by the Ministers and the “Report on Trends in Europe-Asia Trade and Consequences for Transport." It also includes the plan of action approved by Ministers to facilitate intermodal transport between Europe and Asia and the conclusions of a previous seminar in Kiev on “Intermodal Transport between Europe and Asia: Opportunities and Challenges”.