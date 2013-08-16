Skip to main content
Transitions in and out of Unemployment among Young People in the Irish Recession

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq81lh5k-en
Authors
Elish Kelly, Seamus McGuinness, Philip O’Connell, David Haugh, Alberto González Pandiella
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kelly, E. et al. (2013), “Transitions in and out of Unemployment among Young People in the Irish Recession”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1084, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq81lh5k-en.
