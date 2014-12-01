Skip to main content
Trade Patterns in the 2060 World Economy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrmdk5f86j-en
Authors
Jean Château, Lionel Fontagné, Jean Fouré, Åsa Johansson, Eduardo Olaberría
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Château, J. et al. (2014), “Trade Patterns in the 2060 World Economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrmdk5f86j-en.
