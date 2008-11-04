The OECD Competition Committee debated trade associations in October 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Canada, Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.