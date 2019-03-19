Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tracking finance flows towards assessing their consistency with climate objectives

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/82cc3a4c-en
Authors
Raphaël Jachnik, Mariana Mirabile, Alexander Dobrinevski
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jachnik, R., M. Mirabile and A. Dobrinevski (2019), “Tracking finance flows towards assessing their consistency with climate objectives”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/82cc3a4c-en.
Go to top