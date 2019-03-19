Achieving a low-greenhouse gas (GHG) development requires making finance flows consistent with this objective. In order to measure progress to date as well as inform future public action in this area, this paper calls for further efforts to track gross primary investments flows in new infrastructure and equipment and the refurbishment of such assets, as well underlying sources of finance. The proposed scope focuses on tangible fixed assets with a direct and significant impact on GHG emissions.
Tracking finance flows towards assessing their consistency with climate objectives
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper28 September 2023
-
Working paper28 September 2023
-
Working paper4 October 2022
-
3 October 2022