Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tracking and Trading: Expanding on Options for International Greenhouse Gas Unit Accounting after 2012

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xwtzm1zw-en
Authors
Andrew Prag, Christina Hood, André Aasrud, Gregory Briner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Prag, A. et al. (2011), “Tracking and Trading: Expanding on Options for International Greenhouse Gas Unit Accounting after 2012”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2011/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xwtzm1zw-en.
Go to top