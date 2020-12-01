Skip to main content
Tracking activity in real time with Google Trends

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b9c7518-en
Authors
Nicolas Woloszko
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Woloszko, N. (2020), “Tracking activity in real time with Google Trends”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1634, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b9c7518-en.
