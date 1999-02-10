Skip to main content
Towards More Efficient Government

Reforming Federal Fiscal Relations in Germany
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/125826214270
Authors
Eckhard Wurzel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Wurzel, E. (1999), “Towards More Efficient Government: Reforming Federal Fiscal Relations in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/125826214270.
