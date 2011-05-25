This book provides measurement tools, including indicators, to support countries’ efforts to achieve economic growth and development, while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which well-being relies. The strategy proposes a flexible policy framework that can be tailored to different country circumstances and stages of development. This report accompanies the synthesis report Towards Green Growth.
Towards Green Growth: Monitoring Progress
OECD Indicators
Report
OECD Green Growth Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This book provides measurement tools, including indicators, to support countries’ efforts to achieve economic growth and development, while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which well-being relies. The strategy proposes a flexible policy framework that can be tailored to different country circumstances and stages of development. This report accompanies the synthesis report Towards Green Growth.
In the same series
-
3 October 2022
-
25 September 2019
-
30 July 2019
-
Report10 December 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
21 November 2017
-
4 October 2017
-
10 August 2017
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024