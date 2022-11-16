Towards good practice principles for government transparency in the use of recovery funds

This policy paper, developed in collaboration with the European Ombudsman, provides guidance to governments on ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of COVID-19 recovery funds. With a specific focus on the funding provided through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the paper identifies ways for local, national and EU administrations to promote access to information, enhance public communication, and strengthen citizen and stakeholder participation and oversight in the implementation phases of recovery funding. Finally, it highlights the role of regional, national and supranational organisations (such as the aforementioned European Ombudsman) in fostering the open government principles of transparency, accountability, and stakeholder participation throughout the public decision-making and spending cycle, within the remits of their respective mandates.