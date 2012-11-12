Skip to main content
Towards a Green Investment Policy Framework

The Case of Low-Carbon, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zth7s6s6d-en
Authors
Jan Corfee-Morlot, Virginie Marchal, Céline Kauffmann, Christopher Kennedy, Fiona Stewart, Christopher Kaminker, Geraldine Ang
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Corfee-Morlot, J. et al. (2012), “Towards a Green Investment Policy Framework: The Case of Low-Carbon, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zth7s6s6d-en.
