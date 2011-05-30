Skip to main content
Towards a Better Understanding of the Informal Economy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1mf88x28-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Andrews, D., A. Caldera Sánchez and Å. Johansson (2011), “Towards a Better Understanding of the Informal Economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 873, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1mf88x28-en.
