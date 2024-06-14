Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Welfare Effects of Fossil Carbon Restrictions

Results from a Recursively Dynamic Trade Model
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/688110444765
Authors
Thomas Rutherford
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rutherford, T. (1992), “The Welfare Effects of Fossil Carbon Restrictions: Results from a Recursively Dynamic Trade Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/688110444765.
Go to top