The Walking Dead?

Zombie Firms and Productivity Performance in OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/180d80ad-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews, Valentine Millot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M., D. Andrews and V. Millot (2017), “The Walking Dead?: Zombie Firms and Productivity Performance in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1372, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/180d80ad-en.
