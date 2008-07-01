Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Usefulness of Output Gaps for Policy Analysis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241172520210
Authors
Isabell Koske, Nigel Pain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koske, I. and N. Pain (2008), “The Usefulness of Output Gaps for Policy Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 621, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241172520210.
Go to top