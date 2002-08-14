Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Use of Thermodynamic Databases in Performance Assessment

Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain 29-30 May 2001
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264160798-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2002), The Use of Thermodynamic Databases in Performance Assessment: Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain 29-30 May 2001, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264160798-en.
Go to top