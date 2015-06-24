Skip to main content
The Use of Patent Statistics for International Comparisons and Analysis of Narrow Technological Fields

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03z98mvr7-en
Authors
Ivan Haščič, Jérôme Silva, Nick Johnstone
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haščič, I., J. Silva and N. Johnstone (2015), “The Use of Patent Statistics for International Comparisons and Analysis of Narrow Technological Fields”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03z98mvr7-en.
