This paper was prepared as a background note for a discussion held in December 2014 on the Use of Markers in Leniency Programmes. It focuses on markers which are particular feature of some leniency programmes that records the date and time of an application to establish the applicant’s position in line in relation to other applicants and to guarantee the applicant’s position in line if it meets all of the other criteria of the leniency programme.
The Use of Markers in Leniency Programmes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
