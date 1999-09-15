Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Use of Financial Market Indicators by Monetary Authorities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/853022881453
Authors
Paul Mylonas, Sebastian Schich
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mylonas, P. and S. Schich (1999), “The Use of Financial Market Indicators by Monetary Authorities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/853022881453.
Go to top