The Unemployment Impact of Immigration in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/162425722235
Authors
Sébastien Jean, Miguel Jimenez
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers


Jean, S. and M. Jimenez (2007), “The Unemployment Impact of Immigration in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 563, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/162425722235.
