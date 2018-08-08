Skip to main content
The UK productivity puzzle through the magnifying glass

A sectoral perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e704ee28-en
Authors
Rafał Kierzenkowski, Gabriel Machlica, Gabor Fulop
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kierzenkowski, R., G. Machlica and G. Fulop (2018), “The UK productivity puzzle through the magnifying glass: A sectoral perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1496, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e704ee28-en.
