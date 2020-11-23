Skip to main content
The trade impact of the UK’s exit from the EU Single Market

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/682c2995-en
Authors
Christine Arriola, Sebastian Benz, Annabelle Mourougane, Frank van Tongeren
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Arriola, C. et al. (2020), “The trade impact of the UK’s exit from the EU Single Market”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1631, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/682c2995-en.
