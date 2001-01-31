Skip to main content
The Tax System in New Zealand

An Appraisal and Options for Change
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/382808014300
Authors
Thomas Dalsgaard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dalsgaard, T. (2001), “The Tax System in New Zealand: An Appraisal and Options for Change”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/382808014300.
