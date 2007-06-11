Skip to main content
The Swedish Housing Market

Better Allocation via Less Regulation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/175230504175
Authors
Felix Hüfner, Jens Lundsgaard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hüfner, F. and J. Lundsgaard (2007), “The Swedish Housing Market: Better Allocation via Less Regulation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 559, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/175230504175.
