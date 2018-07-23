Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Sustainable Management of a Productive Natural Capital

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eaf40452-en
Authors
Julien Xavier Daubanes
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daubanes, J. (2018), “The Sustainable Management of a Productive Natural Capital”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1490, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eaf40452-en.
Go to top