Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The State of Global Education

18 Months into the Pandemic
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a23bb23-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), The State of Global Education: 18 Months into the Pandemic, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a23bb23-en.
Go to top