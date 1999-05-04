The Social Sciences at a Turning Point?

How can the social and behavioural sciences contribute more effectively to solving the problems of society? Authoritative experts and policy makers examine the current state and status of the social sciences and present their views on what needs to be done. The authors, who represent OECD countries with diverse traditions and experience, discuss in particular the need to restructure social sciences, to better link them to policy making, to strengthen related basic research, to take advantage of progress made in information technologies for large-scale surveys and data storage, etc. Illustrative developments concern youth and urban problems, education reforms, immigration and environmental policies.