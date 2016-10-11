Skip to main content
The skills of Polish emigrants

Evidence from PIAAC
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7tg3hxs-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt, Patrizio Sicari
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Brandt, N. and P. Sicari (2016), “The skills of Polish emigrants: Evidence from PIAAC”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1332, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7tg3hxs-en.
