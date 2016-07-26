Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The short-term impact of product market reforms

A cross-country firm-level analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jm07djl-en
Authors
Peter Gal, Alexander Hijzen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gal, P. and A. Hijzen (2016), “The short-term impact of product market reforms: A cross-country firm-level analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1311, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jm07djl-en.
Go to top