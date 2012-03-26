Skip to main content
The Short-Term Effects of Structural Reforms

An Empirical Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvk4d56d-en
Authors
Romain Bouis, Orsetta Causa, Lilas Demmou, Romain Duval, Aleksandra Zdzienicka
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bouis, R. et al. (2012), “The Short-Term Effects of Structural Reforms: An Empirical Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 949, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvk4d56d-en.
