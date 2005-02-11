Skip to main content
The Service Economy in OECD Countries

OECD/Centre d'études prospectives et d'informations internationales (CEPII)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/212257000720
Authors
Anita Wölfl
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wölfl, A. (2005), “The Service Economy in OECD Countries: OECD/Centre d'études prospectives et d'informations internationales (CEPII)”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/212257000720.
