Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Role of Transparency in the Conduct of Monetary Policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221128317344
Authors
Makoto Minegishi, Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Minegishi, M. and B. Cournède (2009), “The Role of Transparency in the Conduct of Monetary Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 724, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221128317344.
Go to top