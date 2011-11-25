This report presents the results of the second thematic peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. The report is focused on the role of institutional investors in promoting good corporate governance practices including the incentives they face to promote such outcomes. It covers 26 different jurisdictions, including in-depth reviews of Australia, Chile and Germany.
The Role of Institutional Investors in Promoting Good Corporate Governance
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
