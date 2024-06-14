This paper examines the role of structural indicators in the process of multilateral surveillance of structural policies. An analytical framework is suggested that is based on welfare economics and which focuses on efficiency considerations. Potential indicators are examined for six areas -- taxation, trade, industry, agriculture, labour markets and financial markets. These case studies allow a series of lessons to be drawn concerning the use of structural indicators ...
The Role of Indicators in Structural Surveillance
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
