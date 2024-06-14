Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Role of Indicators in Structural Surveillance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/781817537374
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1990), “The Role of Indicators in Structural Surveillance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/781817537374.
Go to top