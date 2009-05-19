The Role of Communication Infrastructure Investment in Economic Recovery

Broadband networks are increasingly recognised as fundamental for economic and social development. They serve as a communication and transaction platform for the entire economy and can improve productivity across all sectors. Advanced communication networks are a key component of innovative ecosystems and support economic growth. Broadband networks also increase the impact and efficiency of public and private investments which depend on high-speed communications. Broadband is needed as a complementary investment to other infrastructure such as buildings, roads, transportation systems, health and electricity grids, allowing them to be “smart” and save energy, assist the aging, improve safety and adapt to new ideas.