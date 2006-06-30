Skip to main content
The Rates and Revenue of Bank Transaction Taxes

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/652416621832
Authors
Jorge Baca-Campodónico, Luiz de Mello, Andrei Kirilenko
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Baca-Campodónico, J., L. de Mello and A. Kirilenko (2006), “The Rates and Revenue of Bank Transaction Taxes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 494, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/652416621832.
