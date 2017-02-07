Skip to main content
The quantification of structural reforms in OECD countries

A new framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d887027-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Peter Gal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Égert, B. and P. Gal (2017), “The quantification of structural reforms in OECD countries: A new framework”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1354, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d887027-en.
