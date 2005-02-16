Skip to main content
The Promotion of a Culture of Security for Information Systems and Networks in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/232017148827
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2005), “The Promotion of a Culture of Security for Information Systems and Networks in OECD Countries”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/232017148827.
