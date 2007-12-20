Skip to main content
The Private Internal Rates of Return to Tertiary Education

New Estimates for 21 OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/031008650733
Authors
Romina Boarini, Hubert Strauss
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Boarini, R. and H. Strauss (2007), “The Private Internal Rates of Return to Tertiary Education: New Estimates for 21 OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 591, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/031008650733.
