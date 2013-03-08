Skip to main content
The Price of Oil – Will it Start Rising Again?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49q186vxnp-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier, Isabell Koske, Isabelle Wanner, Vera Zipperer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. et al. (2013), “The Price of Oil – Will it Start Rising Again?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1031, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49q186vxnp-en.
